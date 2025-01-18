The Dallas Cowboys are moving along in their first major assignment of 2025, as they determine who will become their next head coach. Although there is overwhelming chatter centering around Colorado's Deion Sanders, no formal meeting is scheduled as of now. Management did just host another individual, though.

“Cowboys now have completed an in-person interview with former Jets HC Robert Saleh for their head coaching position,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. The team conducted a virtual interview with its former offensive coordinator, current Philadelphia Eagles OC Kellen Moore, on Friday.

Saleh compiled a 20-36 record with the New York Jets and was unceremoniously fired after Week 5 of the 2024-25 season. Despite the poor track record, he does possess some attributes that could positively impact Dallas. Even so, the fact that the former Super Bowl-winning assistant is even included in this search shows how much things have changed in a year.

The perception of America's Team is quite different

If the Cowboys decided to pursue a new head coach last year, the buzz surrounding the process would probably be drastically different than it is today. Following a third straight 12-win campaign in 2023-24, one could have made the argument that Dallas was a potential tweak or two away from realizing its full potential.

Take the Cleveland Cavaliers for example. Their season can only be measured by their playoff performance, but they look like a legitimate title contender after hiring Kenny Atkinson to be their HC. Many fans were hoping the Cowboys could reach a similar breakthrough.

Instead, owner Jerry Jones retained Mike McCarthy for the last year of his contract. An inundation of injuries makes it tough to properly evaluate the decision, but Dallas did not look right even before Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons were sidelined. It is a tedious point to emphasize, but a negative aura hovered above the team during the offseason, training camp and regular season.

Fast forward to now, and the Cowboys find themselves in a new predicament. The consensus is that they are not merely a leadership change away from contending for a championship.

Cowboys have more work to do this time

Multiple roster upgrades are needed, as their talent reservoir is far less bountiful than it was a couple of years ago. The primary objective is still the same, however. Dallas must hire a head coach who can change the culture.

Obviously, achieving such a transformation is challenging under Jerry Jones' leadership, considering the big man has given no real indication he intends to alter his approach. Though, maybe someone with the appropriate temperament can gradually initiate the change that the franchise requires and the fan base demands. Robert Saleh has experience dealing with a controversial owner and could carry with him useful life lessons.

Furthermore, he contains the defesnive credibility to resuscitate a unit that surrendered the second-most points and fifth-most yards this past season. Personnel decisions will be crucial in that regard, which falls on Jones' shoulders, but Saleh knows how to effectively lead a defense. If he were to identify suitable offensive coaches to add to his hypothetical staff, then maybe this potential hire would go better than expected.

Cowboys fans will debate the man's qualifications for the job, but they also have to acknowledge that uncertainty lies ahead no matter who fills the post. There are more holes now. Though, filling them would be easier under the right HC.