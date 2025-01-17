The Dallas Cowboys are moving quickly to fill their head coaching vacancy, and a familiar face is already emerging as a strong candidate. Kellen Moore, currently the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, has a long history with the Cowboys organization. He first joined Dallas as a backup quarterback in 2015 and later transitioned into coaching, becoming the team's offensive coordinator in 2019.

“Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is interviewing virtually today for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job.” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

During his tenure, Moore’s offenses ranked in the NFL's top 10 in scoring three times, including a league-best 31.2 points per game in 2021. Despite his success in Dallas, Moore parted ways with the team after the 2022 season due to schematic differences with former head coach Mike McCarthy, who took over play-calling duties. Moore then joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 but endured a challenging season before moving to the Eagles in 2024, where his offense ranked seventh in scoring and eighth in total yards.

Cowboys continue their search for a HC, with Kellen Moore atop the list

Moore’s familiarity with the Cowboys' roster and organization makes him a natural fit for the head coaching position. He has already established relationships with key players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson. Moore's ability to develop talent and maximize offensive production is seen as a significant asset for a Dallas team that has struggled to meet postseason expectations.

Comparisons have been drawn between Moore and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who followed a similar trajectory from backup quarterback to offensive coordinator to head coach. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly keen on exploring the possibility of Moore completing his “Garrett-esque arc” by returning to Dallas as head coach.

While Moore is a frontrunner for the job, the Cowboys are conducting a thorough search, interviewing other candidates such as Deion Sanders, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier. However, Moore’s deep ties to the franchise and his offensive acumen position him as a leading contender.

The Eagles, no strangers to losing coordinators to head coaching opportunities, will have to brace for the potential departure of Moore, whose impact has been significant in his first season with the team. For the Cowboys, this hire represents a pivotal moment as they look to re-establish themselves as perennial contenders. Moore’s familiarity with the organization and proven offensive success could make him the ideal choice to lead Dallas into a new era.