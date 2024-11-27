There is not much the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) can do to inspire genuine optimism at this time. The team's win over the Washington Commanders is arguably garnering less attention than its near-collapse and its opponent's mishaps. One of the most popular brands in sports does not even seem to be a focal point anymore. Cooper Rush is not preoccupied with the outside chatter, however.

The veteran backup quarterback just wants to play and put the Cowboys in position to win more football games. His status for Thursday's Thanksgiving face-off with the New York Giants (2-9) is in some doubt due to a knee injury. But Rush is acting like a man who expects to run onto the field in AT&T Stadium this week after logging back-to-back limited practice sessions.

“Talked to Cowboys QB Cooper Rush today,” NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Tuesday. “He’s good to go for Thursday despite some knee soreness.” Many fans would prefer to get a larger sample size of former top-three draft pick Trey Lance, but the undrafted 31-year-old might be Dallas' best chance at overcoming terribly bleak playoff odds.

Cooper Rush, Cowboys try to keep things rolling

Rush threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while completing a superb 75 percent of his passes in Northwest Stadium last Sunday. He continues to prove himself to be one of the most reliable fill-ins today. His availability for the upcoming Giants game should logically increase the likelihood that the Cowboys win in consecutive weeks for the first time in almost two months.

Is that an acceptable goal, though? The organization has been devastated by injuries and poor performances throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Although the schedule is fairly manageable the rest of the way (the only true distressing challenge comes in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the year), sliding into the playoffs feels beyond improbable. There is a large portion of the fan base that would rather build for the future.

Rush does not necessarily fit in the Cowboys' long-term vision. He does represent something they occasionally lack, though. The former Central Michigan star has grit to spare and is a fighter. Dallas is desperate for the burst of life he can help provide. Results may not be the organization's top priority for much longer this season, but cultivating a positive atmosphere remains vitally important.

Rush can accomplish both by contributing to another Cowboys' win on Turkey Day. It sounds like he will be ready for action.