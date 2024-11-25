The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to pick up their second-straight win when the face the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. However, that would become more difficult if quarterback Cooper Rush was injured.

Rush was limited on Monday due to his knee injury, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He was among 16 players the Cowboys listed on their injury report.

However, it doesn't appear as if Rush is facing a long-term ailment. Clearly he has some bumps and bruises. But head coach Mike McCarthy isn't expecting his knee injury to keep him out of Dallas' Thanksgiving matchup, via Josh Tolentino of Lone Star Live.

“He's got some work to do,” McCarthy said. “But I think he'll be fine.”

Rush is coming off his first win as an NFL starter, as the Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 34-26 in Week 12. The quarterback completed 24-of-32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Rush's touchdown throws came in a hotly contested fourth quarter.

By winning that game, Rush has extended his leash on the Cowboys' QB1 role. With Dak Prescott out for the season, it isn't necessarily the most precarious leash. But it does give Rush an opportunity to prove what he can offer as a starting quarterback.

After his Week 12 performance, Rush is now completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 813 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Barring injury or another meltdown, he seems likely to hold off Trey Lance for the remainder of the season.

While the win moved Dallas to just 4-7 on the year, they don't want to leave Thanksgiving empty handed. The Giants are one of their most storied rivals, and every game is personal.

Having Cooper Rush on the field at least gives the offense a sense of continuance. It still won't reach the levels it did under Prescott. But Rush has at least proven he can lead the Cowboys to win. Of course, only if he's healthy.