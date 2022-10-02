Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming the first Cowboys QB to win the first four starts of his NFL career.

Via Ed Werder, Rush maintained his humble nature after picking up the win in the game. The quarterback credited Dan Quinn and the Cowboys’ defense for the win on Sunday, indicating it’s that unit that is truly responsible for Dallas’ success.

Cooper Rush wins his fourth consecutive start, becoming first #Cowboys QB to be 4-0. Asked about Dan Quinn’s defense: “They’re the reason we’re winning.” Dallas has allowed one TD each game. pic.twitter.com/huVz7dvt3A — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 2, 2022

That’s right, not even Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach or any of the other historic Cowboys quarterbacks have gotten off to as strong of a start as Rush. While his performance isn’t earning him any MVP votes, he’s kept the Cowboys afloat during a stretch where most had assumed the team would be down in the dumps.

The Dak Prescott injury was a brutal blow for the Cowboys in Week 1, but they’ve actually won every game since he went down. Prescott is hoping to return in Week 5 against the Rams, and he may well come back to find himself in an improved situation to the one he left behind. Returning to a 3-1 squad is a far better result than anyone had hoped for from the Cowboys in the aftermath of Prescott’s injury. Fans can thank Rush for taking care of business in his absence.

Perhaps Jerry Jones wasn’t completely out of pocket when he suggested there may be a QB competition brewing in Dallas. While Prescott figures to take over the starting role again once he’s back in the mix, Cooper Rush is certainly making that decision a bit more difficult for the Cowboys.