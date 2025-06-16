Micah Parsons is in the middle of contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys. He has significant support from a fellow colleague in Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

Parsons has been present at the Cowboys' minicamp practices as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Regardless, the star cornerback seeks a contract that will pay him what he deserves as one of the best in the league.

Garrett had his contract negotiations with the Browns this offseason. It seemed he was on the brink of going to another team until Cleveland gave him the contract he looked for as one of the best defenders in the NFL.

Garrett fully understands the situation Parsons is going through, according to DLLS Sports' Abby Jones. He hopes that his colleague will get the contract he is looking for.

“I think he deserves whatever he’s earned,” Garrett said. “I mean, the guy is special; I got the chance to train with him, I’ve seen his work ethic, I’ve seen how he attacks the weights, running. He’s 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he’s] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he’s owed.”

Myles Garrett's contract set the market for non-quarterbacks. I asked him what he thinks Micah Parsons deserves from the Dallas Cowboys: "I think he deserves whatever he's earned. Once I got the chance to train with him. I've seen his work ethic. I've seen how he attacks. The… pic.twitter.com/GyPgWaD2EQ — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) June 15, 2025

What's next for Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Micah Parsons has proved his worth as one of the best defenders in the NFL. However, how he approaches his negotiations with the Cowboys this offseason will be crucial to his future with the franchise.

Parsons dealt with injuries throughout the 2024 season as he took part in 11 games. Throughout his appearances, he made 43 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection.

The Cowboys will seek a return to playoff contention after a disappointing campaign in 2024. They went 7-10, as injuries and inconsistent play prevented them from fulfilling their potential.