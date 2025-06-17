Micah Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Dallas Cowboys accepted his fifth-year option. He's due to hit free agency next offseason if a new deal doesn't come to fruition. However, the latest buzz in the rumor mill suggests Dallas plans to make Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

During the latest episode of “The Insiders” on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport claims the Cowboys could be waiting to sign Micah Parsons to a new contract extension until the later portion of the offseason. Raporpot thinks Dallas could make it to where Parsons is the highest-paid defensive player in the league to begin the 2025-26 season.

“Micah Parsons said himself recently that he believes the Cowboys are costing themselves money by not doing this deal early, but it just does not seem that is going to happen… You understand where things are, and it does make sense that Micah Parsons would be last [to sign a deal]… There's no doubt that most of the other players, if they were to do interviews like Myles Garrett, would at least acknowledge that it would make sense if Micah Parsons ended the offseason, began the season, as he highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: High on the offseason check list are some big-time edge rusher contracts. pic.twitter.com/1pMTmGvlxJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2025

Based on Rapoport's reporting, it sounds like the Cowboys are all in on re-signing the 26-year-old edge rusher. But Dallas may just be waiting to see what kind of deal TJ Watt is going to sign, as he's currently set to enter a contract year as well.

Micah Parsons is arguably the best player on the Cowboys' roster. So, it'd make sense to give him a contract worthy of being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He did suffer an ankle sprain last season that saw him miss four games. However, there is no concern that it will have a long-term effect.

Parsons ended the 2024-25 campaign with 43 combined tackles (30 solo), 23 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Even after missing four contests, Micah Parsons proved to be wildly consistent and reliable.