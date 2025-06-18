Brandon Aubrey, the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys, swapped his cleats for a glove on Tuesday night as he took to the mound at Globe Life Field. Before the Texas Rangers faced off against the Kansas City Royals, Aubrey had the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch during “Dallas Cowboys Night,” a fun celebration that brought together two of Texas’ most passionate fan bases.

He stood right on the rubber and delivered his throw with impressive confidence. Although the Rangers’ video captured only part of the action, Aubrey’s beaming smile afterward said it all. The team cheekily captioned the clip, “He’s even butter from the bump,” giving a nod to his smooth delivery.

Growing up in Plano, Texas, Aubrey’s return to the spotlight in his home turf made the evening even more special. Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium—where the Cowboys play—are just a short stroll apart in Arlington. This closeness made the event feel less like a marketing gimmick and more like a heartfelt celebration of Dallas sports culture.

After wrapping up Cowboys minicamp, Aubrey’s trip to the ballpark was a perfect break from his football duties. Even off the field, he has a way of commanding attention. Following an impressive 2024 season with an 85.1% field goal success rate, he’s not just a dependable player—he’s become a beloved figure in the community.

Cowboys Night turned into a symbolic transition between seasons. With the NFL gearing up for training camp and MLB in full swing, Aubrey’s pitch represented the connection between two major franchises that share more than just a location—they share a fan base eager for triumph.

And while there were no goalposts in sight on Tuesday night, the Cowboys’ kicker once again showed he can handle the pressure—this time from a distance of 60 feet, 6 inches.