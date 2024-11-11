Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has proven himself statistically inept against the Philadelphia Eagles in a way that no other signal-caller has truly paralleled against the team over recent history.

Rush was abysmal in the Cowboys' 34-6 fall to Philadelphia in AT&T Stadium on Sunday, completing 13 of his 23 passing attempts for a mere 45 yards. He did not help himself out on the ground, either, totaling two yards on two carries.

And to make matters even worse, the Eagles are a team that he himself used to play for. As was highlighted by Greg Auman of FOX Sports, no NFL quarterback has averaged less than two yards per pass on 20 attempts or more since Peyton Manning did it (35/20) back in 2015. That same phenomenon happened twice from Dallas' Anthony Wright in 2000 before Manning hit that undesirable mark.

But, aside from that, the 30-year-old Rush has closed a gap that no one else has closed in three decades.

Based on this alone, it does not look good as the Cowboys try to move forward in the season with starting quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined for the rest of the season with a gruesome leg injury. Dallas called upon third-string quarterback Trey Lance, formerly a highly-touted NFL Draft prospect, to take the place of Rush in the third quarter.

There were just three minutes remaining in the game to that point with the Cowboys trailing the Eagles, 28-6 when the switch was made. But it wasn't long after that the team inserted rush once more in a move that baffled many.

The Cowboys will look to get things back on track as they now ride a four-game losing streak, facing the Houston Texans up next on the schedule in an all-Texas showdown. The two teams are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 18 in AT&T Stadium.