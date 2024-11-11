The Dallas Cowboys' struggles continued on Sunday afternoon with a loss to their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, at AT&T Stadium. It marked Dallas's sixth defeat of the season and their fourth at home, leaving them winless on their own turf so far.

The Cowboys were playing without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is finished for the season after electing to undergo surgery to repair his injured hamstring. Backup Cooper Rush started for the Cowboys in Prescott's place and finished 13-of-23 passing for 45 yards.

The loss was especially upsetting for linebacker Micah Parsons, who is beginning to sense that major changes could be on the horizon with regard to the future of head coach Mike McCarthy and other players on the roster, via X.

“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” he said via Jori Epstein. “Guys I kind of feel bad for (are) guys like Zack Martin & guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.”

“Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

The Cowboys are next in action on Monday, November 19 at AT&T Stadium against the in-state rival Houston Texans.

What does the future hold for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy?

The future of McCarthy as head coach of the Cowboys isn't certain, as he's currently coaching on an expiring contract.

This situation isn’t new for the Cowboys, as former head coach Jason Garrett also coached twice in the final year of his contract without an extension. Garrett received a five-year extension in 2014 but was not retained after the 2019 season.

Since taking over the Cowboys, McCarthy has accumulated a regular season record of 45-30, but a 1-3 postseason record.