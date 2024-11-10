The Dallas Cowboys nightmare season took another turn for the worse on Saturday when it was announced that star quarterback Dak Prescott's season was likely over due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, the team will be turning the ball over to their backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

This isn't the first time Rush has had to fill in for Prescott, and he's held his own under center for Dallas during his time on the field for them. However, with the Cowboys in desperate need of a spark, the team could end up utilizing both Rush and third-stringer Trey Lance under center at different times in their Week 10 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Rush will start against the Eagles, with Trey Lance as the backup. Coach Mike McCarthy said the team is considering adding a quarterback to either the active roster or the practice squad…There also remains the strong possibility that the Cowboys will deploy certain packages that use Lance. Both Rush and Lance are in the last year of their contracts.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

Cooper Rush, Trey Lance both set for action in Cowboys Week 10 contest

While Rush certainly has a higher floor than Lance, the former third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has been working behind the scenes with Dallas this season. Lance hasn't had much of an opportunity to succeed in the NFL after his job with the San Francisco 49ers was snatched away by Brock Purdy, so who knows, maybe he could flourish with the Cowboys if he's given the opportunity to do so.

For the most part, it seems like Rush will be the main guy under center for Dallas, but don't be surprised if Lance ends up taking the field for a couple of plays along the way. The Cowboys are going to need a lot of things to pan out for them if they intend on beating the Eagles, and maybe this quarterback deception could be what they need to give their division rival a run for their money.