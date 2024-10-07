The Dallas Cowboys got away with a win versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, after a 20-17 performance. Quarterback Dak Prescott also played quite the game, finishing 29-42 with 352 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Justin Fields didn't quite match Prescott's production, going only 15-27 with 131 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, after the game, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis had words for Steelers receiver George Pickens, calling him “weak.”

“Pittsburgh need a receiver. George Pickens weak,” Lewis said on their way to the locker room, as shared by reporter Bobby Belt on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Cowboys add insult to injury

The Cowboys still won on the final play as Dak Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert on fourth-and-goal in the last 30 seconds of the game.

“It came down to one play. They were on the right side of it,” Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said, via a report from the Associated Press.

Additionally, this play caused Pickens to lose his composure, grabbing at Lewis' face mask and almost starting a fight, perhaps as a response to Lewis' trash-talking.

The Steelers' second-ranked defense allowed 445 yards from the Cowboys, and most importantly, failed to keep Tolbert out of the end zone on the last drive that ended a 70-yard, 15-play series.

After this game, Pittsburgh will have some questions to answer, as this is their second straight loss after starting the season 3-0. Russell Wilson remains out with a calf injury, while Justin Fields continues to play a reserved game even as the team is starting to slip.

Moreover, the Cowboys defense held the Steelers to only 226 yards, despite the injury absences of Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot). It was also Parsons' first missed game due to injury in his career.

Backup Marshawn Kneeland also left the game in the first quarter due to a knee injury. Still, the Steelers could not take advantage and sputtered to their fourth time in five games to score fewer than ten points in the first half.

“We know how important fast starts are. You want to finish strong, you want to play a complete game, but we didn't do that. We fell short,” Heyward continued.

When keeping it real goes wrong

Meanwhile, Pickens was only the second player to receive shots from one of the opposing team's players in two weeks. After losing to the Colts in Week 4, Najee Harris had to eat his words and take Zaire Franklin calling him “soft.”

All this drama might lend smoke to the rumors of the Steelers trading for Davante Adams, ironically fulfilling Jourdan Lewis' wishes.