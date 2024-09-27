It’s been a frustrating start to the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has made the playoffs three straight years but the team has only managed one postseason win in that span. After locking down key offensive pieces during the offseason, the Cowboys were expected to take the next step in 2024. However, they’ve started the season with a disappointing 1-2 record and frustrations have boiled over as defensive leader Micah Parsons has criticized his teammates' effort.

The Cowboys are taking on NFC East rivals the New York Giants in a Thursday Night Football showdown with the hope of improving to .500 on the season. Unfortunately, Parsons suffered a neck injury early in the game, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X. The fourth-year veteran went into the medical tent for further evaluation and the team says he will return to the game.

With a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Parsons attempted to chase down Giants’ receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and ultimately collided with Dallas teammate Monte Smith. Parsons was helped to the sideline and checked for a neck injury in the medical tent.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons needed medical attention during Giants showdown

Following back-to-back losses the Cowboys badly need to get back on track with a win against New York. Dallas invested heavily in the team this year, signing wideout CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million deal and extending quarterback Dak Prescott with a massive four-year, $240 million contract.

As for Parsons, the linebacker is reportedly in no rush to sign a new contract extension. Unfortunately, the two-time first-team All-Pro has made headlines for his actions off the field this season. In addition to questioning teammates’ effort, Parsons was also involved in a public spat with DeMarcus Lawrence on the sideline.

Parsons' actions have drawn criticism from Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware and former offensive lineman turned talking head Damien Woody. Woody took offense to what he perceived as Parsons throwing fellow players under the bus.

Despite the dysfunction in Dallas, winning can act as a cure-all. The Cowboys lead the Giants 14-9 at halftime on Thursday night. Even though Parsons admitted that he wanted to draft New York’s rookie wideout sensation Malik Nabers in fantasy football, the Cowboys' defensive leader would no doubt prefer the real life win. Following Dallas’ matchup with New York the team hopes to take a 2-2 record into its Week Five clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.