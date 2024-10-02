Within hours, a little thing like Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce liking a social media post about Davante Adams's trade speculation turned into a media frenzy. By the end of it, we learned that Adams had requested a trade, the Raiders were shopping him to other teams, and they were even letting teams know what kind of compensation they would be looking for in return. There are numerous teams that will be interested in Adams. But for a team desperately looking for a wideout like the Pittsburgh Steelers, any option for an upgrade needs to be on the table. That's why if the Steelers strike out on Adams as Pittsburgh did with Brandon Aiyuk, they might want to zero in on Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper.

It might be surprising to see Cooper as a trade target. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are divisional rivals, and they rarely tend to help each other. However, with how proactive the Steelers have been in finding a bonafide No. 1 receiver, they might have to let bygones be with the Browns. The NFL's trade deadline is November 5, so Pittsburgh has time before they need to move. But, if they want to land Adams, Pittsburgh might have to start ramping things up to make a move.

What's next for the Steelers?

While waiting for Pittsburgh to make a possible wideout move, the Steelers have a game to prepare for this week. Pittsburgh is hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night football, the first time both teams have faced each other since 2020.

The Steelers have been off to a strong start behind quarterback Justin Fields, and they will look to bounce back from their Week 4 loss (24-27) to the Indianapolis Colts, in which they also scored the most points in a single game this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, got back on track in Week 4, beating the Giants and bringing their season record to 2-2. However, it was at the expense of two major players for the Cowboys. Dallas will be without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for 4-8 weeks and are also preparing to play without star linebacker Micah Parsons this weekend.