Last month, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was accused of sexual assault by a Texas woman. It was initially filed in Dallas County, but now she's dropped it and moved it over to Collin County, per WFAA.
Prescott filed a lawsuit against the woman in Collin County for extortion but her attorney, Yoel Zehaie, confirmed they moved it for convenience over anything else, despite reports they've dropped the case altogether.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys signal-caller's attorney doubled down on Prescott's innocence in the case:
“Her allegations are completely false and this is all a continuation of the extortion plot against Dak,” McCathern told WFAA. “It is truly sad for the true survivors of sexual assault that people try to use our system to enrich themselves at the expense of others. The good news for Dak is I am confident the truth will prevail in this matter.”
In February, Dak Prescott and his legal team were sent a letter from the woman's legal team claiming he sexually assaulted her in 2017. According to court filings obtained by WFAA, she was asking for $100 million. Prescott and his legal team filed a civil countersuit and criminal report in March, accusing her of extortion.
In March, the woman sat down with WFAA and revealed details of the encounter seven years ago:
“It’s kind of embarrassing to be honest, but I didn’t ask for that, I didn’t ask for this to happen to me,” she said.
“Victoria said she met Prescott through her work as a waitress at a bar in 2017. She said, at his invitation, she later went out with him and others for drinks.”
“The two were in the bar parking lot in an SUV, she claims, when he gestured to his other friends in the car to exit.”
“The people who were in the car besides me and him got out the car,” she said. “It was just me and him in the car. In this SUV Tahoe, we were actually in the third row. And yeah, that’s where it happened, in the parking lot of the destination we were going to.”
At that point, she froze, she said.
“He pulled my pants down… and the pants weren’t even off of my legs…so it’s just an awkward position and…it’s just tight, and it was heavy,” she told WFAA.
“You know, I’ve been silent for all these years taking it,” Victoria said. “I don’t know if you noticed, but everywhere you go, you see him. He’s in grocery stores, he’s in ads, he’s in gas stations. So I’ve endured, I think, enough.”
Victoria said she wouldn't pursue criminal charges if Dak Prescott gives her $100 million.