Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has filed a civil lawsuit against a woman from Fort Worth, alleging that she fabricated a sexual assault accusation against him as part of a scheme to extort $100 million.
Dak Prescott's legal team categorically denying all allegations
“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault,” said Prescott’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern of Dallas asserting that the quarterback was subjected to an extortion scheme and categorically refutes any allegations of sexual assault (via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News)
Prescott's legal representatives submitted the lawsuit on Monday in Collin County.
“He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any non consensual, sexual conduct with anyone,” McCathern added.
Victoria Shores, the woman in question, has made claims that Prescott sexually assaulted her around February 2, 2017, following the conclusion of the quarterback's rookie NFL season with the Cowboys, via NBC 5.
“Mr. Prescott has reported Defendants’ criminal actions to the appropriate authorities and will continue to cooperate fully in their investigation,” said McCathern.
McCathern stated that the accuser and her legal representatives threatened to publicly disclose a fabricated sexual assault allegation dating back nearly a decade. They demanded $100 million from Prescott to prevent them from pressing false charges with the police.
Claims against the Cowboys quarterback
The defendant's attorney, Bethel Zehaie, informed NBC 5 on Monday that the alleged sexual assault occurred in 2017 outside XTC Cabaret in Dallas. Zehaie clarified that her client did not have employment at the club and did not file a police report at the time.
“Dak is a liar and a rapist. In our initial conversations with his lawyer, Levi, he adamantly denied knowing our client. In our next conversation just a week or so later, not only did he confirm knowing Ms. Shores, but also confirmed that he was with her the same night she was sexually assaulted. Not one time prior to this lawsuit being filed did he deny this incident. We stand by the truth. Dak and his lawyers are trying to be bullies and play hardball and victim blame. We are not afraid of the truth. Victoria has had to attend therapy and endure trauma because of the sexual assault. This young lady was in absolute tears in my office. Dak needs to be held accountable for his behavior. We are not afraid of him or his legal team,” according to a statement released by Zehaie.
According to the quarterback's lawsuit, the defendant's legal team sent a letter on January 16, which contained information about an incident purportedly occurring in Plano on or around February 2, 2017, following Prescott's rookie season.
In the letter, the woman's attorney stated that their client and Dak Prescott had previously met at her job and exchanged contact information. Prescott purportedly invited the woman out after conversing on Snapchat and met her at an undisclosed location in Plano with “two members of his entourage” and “a couple of female friends.”
The letter further claimed that the group purportedly entered a black SUV, and Prescott instructed the woman to join him in the back row of the vehicle. At some point during the ride, according to the allegations in the letter, the Cowboys quarterback exposed his genitals to the woman.
The woman demanded $100 million in damages as indicated in the letter in exchange for refraining from publicizing or pursuing criminal charges related to the 2017 sexual encounter.
Prescott's countersuit seeks $1 million in damages. He has pledged to donate all proceeds from the lawsuit to the Joyful Heart Foundation, a national organization known for its support of assault and abuse victims.