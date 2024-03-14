Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently filed a lawsuit over alleged extortion after a woman accused him of alleged sexual assault. Police are investigating both claims, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
“Two police investigations are now happening concurrently: Prosper police are investigating Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s claim he was extorted, and Dallas police are investigating a woman’s claim she was sexually assaulted in 2017,” Gehlken wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
John Gravois of the Dallas Morning News reported that the alleged sexual assault occurred in the parking lot of a strip club in 2017.
“Updates: Dallas police confirm they’re investigating claims of alleged #sexualassault involving #Cowboys quarterback #DakPrescott the complainant said occurred in the parking lot of strip club XTC Cabaret in 2017, @TheLanaBanana and @calvinwatkins report,” Gravois wrote on X.
Prescott, 30, has spent his entire career with the Cowboys. He burst onto the scene with a strong rookie season in 2016, and has endured some up and down seasons since. Overall, Dak Prescott is a three-time Pro Bowler.
However, Prescott's playoff struggles have been well-documented over the years. His inability to lead Dallas to the Super Bowl has frustrated Cowboys fans.
He is a good quarterback. Dallas is hungry for a championship, though. There have been various rumors about Prescott's future with the Cowboys, but the team has remained confident in the quarterback.
For now, police will continue to investigate the aforementioned matters. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dak Prescott situation as they are made available.