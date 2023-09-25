This might still be the Dallas Cowboys' year to win the Super Bowl. But, their NFL Week 3 loss against the Arizona Cardinals may have just placed a shadow of doubt over those hopes. Dak Prescott knows exactly what he and the Mike McCarthy-led squad should improve on. He outlined it in his latest statement after they lost, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“We’ve got to do better, as a team, as a unit, myself. I got to make some throws, and maybe use my feet more,” Dak Prescott said about the adjustments they should make in the Cowboys offense. The quarterback took full accountability as well, “Obviously that’s an area we haven’t been good in these last two weeks. We all have to get back to the drawing board. It starts with me. … We didn’t convert in the red zone. That’s the story of this game, period.”

Prescott threw 249 passing yards on 25 completions. His pass to Rico Dowdle notched him the Cowboys' sole touchdown of the game. Every point that they had before and after that was the result of Brandon Aubrey nailing his field goals.

The Cowboys quarterback may have won the yardage battle against Josh Dobbs but he lost the efficiency battle in NFL Week 3. His 25 completions came with 15 other failed passes. The Cardinals quarterback, on the other hand, only netted 17 completions and a touchdown but he only missed four passes throughout the whole game. There are still a lot of games to be played. Their next conquest will be the New England Patriots. Will the Mike McCarthy-led squad get back in the win column?