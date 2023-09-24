The Dallas Cowboys have cruised to victory in their first two contests of the season against the New York Giants and New York Jets, and quite frankly, they should have a similarly easy day against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Even then, anything can happen in the NFL, and that will certainly make Dak Prescott weary of this murky update on his offensive line.

Three members of the Cowboys starting o-line in Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and Tyler Biadasz are questionable for this game with injuries, and it sounds like there's a chance that all three of them may not be able to suit up for this contest. While Smith seems to be the most likely to play, both Martin and Biadasz are going to be game-time decisions for Dallas from the sounds of it.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Cowboys O-line is in flux. G Zack Martin (ankle), Tyron Smith (knee), and C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are all questionable, and it sounds like Smith is the most likely to go. Martin and Biadasz are both subject to a pre-game workout.”

The Cowboys have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and losing any one of these guys would hurt Dak Prescott. However, being without them against the Cardinals likely wouldn't be a huge loss, as they should be able to win this game handily either way. Regardless, this isn't a great update for Dallas, and it will be interesting to see what the final injury status for each of these three guys ends up being.