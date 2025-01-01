The Dallas Cowboys have one game remaining on their schedule before they move into an uncertain offseason; they won't qualify for the postseason and will have to return to the drawing board.

In the meantime, injured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is taking the security of himself and his family seriously after his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos' car was broken into; approximately $40,000 worth of property was stolen out of the car.

The incident with the Cowboys quarterback is just the latest example in a recent string of high-profile athletes being targeted in recent robberies, including Luka Doncic, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Jason Kelce, Bobby Portis, and Mike Conley.

Prescott didn't sound interested in tying the incident with his fiancée to the other robberies, but he's taking security seriously, via ESPN.

“I don't want to tie that in, and I don't want anybody to tie that in with other things that have been happening,” Prescott said. “I mean her car got broken into at Pilates in Dallas. Who knows how many times that happens a day? So that's that. But as far as the other — protecting the home and that — yeah, I'm going to take every step necessary that I can to ensure the safety and that doesn't happen to me.”

“I think for anybody across the league, or anybody of celebrity status, I guess you could say, it's unfortunate but, yeah, we have to take and do what's necessary to protect us and our family.”

The Cowboys close out their season on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's season ended with hamstring surgery

Prescott's season came to a close several weeks ago after a debilitating hamstring injury that required surgery to repair. Prescott also admitted that it was a frustrating campaign for him and his teammates, as they'll be on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

“Nobody plans to lose,” he said. “Nobody plans to have a losing season. You expect playoffs every year. You expect to win this division.”

“It sucks. It’s frustrating.”

Before his injury, he racked up 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.