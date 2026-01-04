The Dallas Cowboys are ending their 2025 campaign on a somber note, as a season filled with high offensive expectations resulted in a disappointing playoff absence. A significant factor in this outcome has been a defensive unit that failed to support the team’s high-powered offense, leading to reports that the organization is expected to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Despite his past reputation, Eberflus oversaw a group that struggled historically, ranking near the bottom of the league in scoring and total defense. The unit faced numerous challenges, including the high-profile trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and injuries to the secondary.

While the front office attempted to patch holes by acquiring Quinnen Williams midseason, the inconsistencies proved too great to overcome, leaving ownership ready to evaluate the coaching staff immediately.

As the team prepares for its finale against the New York Giants, quarterback Dak Prescott has already shifted his focus to the future. According to Joseph Hoyt on X, formerly Twitter, the veteran signal-caller has spent little time dwelling on the setbacks of the current year.

Prescott revealed that he started thinking about next season five minutes ago, making it clear that his passion for the sport remains undiminished. While expressing a need for a brief physical break, Prescott stated that this game is who he is.

Article Continues Below

He mentioned a plan to take one week off to avoid checking his weight and to eat freely, but he remains eager to begin the work necessary to turn the franchise around in 2026.

The roster will also see changes in the backfield after a successful yet injury-shortened year for running back Javonte Williams. Following a season where he revitalized the Dallas ground game with over 1,200 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, Williams has been placed on injured reserve with a neck and shoulder injury.

This move sidelines him for the Week 18 matchup and forces the Cowboys to look at their depth chart. With backup Malik Davis also out, the team may rely on younger players like Jaydon Blue or a questionable Phil Mafah to carry the load.

Despite the individual milestones reached by players like Williams and Prescott, the 2025 season will be remembered for the defensive failures that prevented Dallas from competing for a championship.