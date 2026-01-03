What a year it was for the 5th-year running back out of North Carolina. Javonte Williams came to the Dallas Cowboys after four seasons with the Denver Broncos. This year was, without a doubt, his best season as a pro, being a major factor in one of the league's best offenses.

Williams will be shut down in Week 18 as he will head to the IR with a neck/shoulder injury, freeing up a roster spot for the finale against the New York Giants. This old-fashioned rivalry won't be as highly anticipated as normal.

Williams had a great season on the ground and in the air in a mostly passing offense. Williams carried the ball 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught 35 balls for 137 yards and two scores as well. Williams averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 75 rush yards per game. Last season in Denver, Williams only rushed for 513 yards, which was the worst of his career, excluding 2022's injury. It was clear that Williams needed a change of scenery, and he found a new home in Dallas.

Article Continues Below

Backup running back Malik Davis will miss the season finale as well. Phil Mafah has a chance to step up and get reps if he is able to play. He is questionable with a shoulder injury. Rookie Jaydon Blue could be the starting running back for this game. Blue has only 22 carries on the season for 65 yards. He is averaging 3.0 yards per carry, but last played in October against the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys hope to end the season on a high note. The Giants plan to play all their starters against the Cowboys.