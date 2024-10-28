It was a disappointing effort by the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, especially for the quarterback as he is the first player since Troy Aikman in 1992 to throw at least two interceptions in three straight games. As former Cowboys players like Dez Bryant sent their frustrations towards the team, Prescott explains the state of the team and his recent performances.

Sunday night saw Prescott throw for 243 yards to go along with two touchdowns and as said before, also threw for two picks. After the game, Prescott would be blunt about his outing yesterday, specifically about the interceptions, even mentioning how one was a “bonehead” mistake on his part according to 49ers Web Zone.

“Not turn the ball over, period,” Prescott said. “I don't have to be perfect, but I sure can't be having the turnovers. As I said, just got to eat that one and take that sack. Then the second one was just a bonehead of interception as I feel like I've had trying to make a play and too much confidence in myself in that moment right there. Obviously should've just thrown it away. Wish I would've put a little bit more like heat on it and it would've been [WR] CeeDee [Lamb] or out of bounds. Then that one hurt, starting off the third quarter that way and allowed them to get a touchdown there. Look at the end of the score, touchdowns is the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind in the turnover battle and that's on me. Can't have that if you're planning to win games. I've got to clean that up, period.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott is “frustrated” with himself leading to team's loss

There is no doubt that fans could very well be disappointed with the outcomes for Dallas, especially from Prescott since the Cowboys signed a lucrative contract extension right before the season started. Still, the 31-year old holds himself accountable and spoke about how “frustrated” he is with his play leading to losses for the team.

“I mean, I'm personally frustrated. Frustrated with myself about my play,” Prescott said. “I imagine the rest of the guys are frustrated about not getting a win. Two in a row, sitting at three and four. I can definitely tell you that nobody's shaking or giving up. Frustration is very high. But it's a long season. A lot of division games and a lot is still ahead of us. Frustrated, that's the best way that I can put it.”

If there is one star that had a great showcase, it was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who also received a big contract extension as he recorded 13 receptions for 146 yards to go along with two touchdowns. Despite the individual performance, he obviously had a disappointed tone when speaking after the game, though had a confident turnaround about the team's future.

“We have a lot of fight in us, granted, we started off slow. The defense did a great job. It was a tale of two halves for both the offense and defense.”

“Yes. We're about to get this thing right. We're about to get this thing right, for sure.”

The Cowboys are 3-4 as Prescott, Lamb, and others look to bounce back in their next game is against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.