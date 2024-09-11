Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got a contract done an hour before their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. There was uncertainty about whether a deal would even get done at all, and it was most likely a chance it would happen after the season, but Jerry Jones took care of his quarterback. Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract, making him the highest-paid NFL player in history. The important thing about the contract is how the money is divided and how much is guaranteed, which was the final step, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Prescott got an $80 million signing bonus and $129 million fully guaranteed at signing, including this year's $1.25 million salary and next year's $47.75 million salary. His $40 million salary for 2026 is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025. His $45 million salary for 2027 is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026. Of his $55 million salary for 2028, $17 million is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027. That's $231 million in total guarantees, which is 96% of the contract's $240 million value,” Fowler said. “It also includes a no-trade clause and a no-franchise/transition tag clause and makes Prescott the first player in league history to be paid at least $60 million per year. The Cowboys have the right to restructure the deal and add more void years (there are already four of them, spanning 2029 to '32) to create salary cap relief as often as they see fit.”

By the looks of it, Prescott made history in several ways, and there was always a chance that something like that would happen when he signed an extension.

Cowboys secure Dak Prescott for the long haul

Dallas Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones never had a definite answer on when a contract extension would get done, but it looks like he wanted to get it done before the season started, according to reporter Calvin Watkins.

“We made this deal, not to be cute with words, but it involved nothing we couldn’t do. This involved everything about doing it. No matter what some of the technical aspects were, at the end of the day, we had to believe in our future with Dak,” Jones said to Watkins.

Prescott is now locked in with the Cowboys for the future, and they have their top two offensive weapons for the foreseeable future. CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million contract before the season as well, should be happy that the same quarterback will be throwing him the ball for the next four years.

Both Prescott and Lamb had big seasons last year, but unfortunately, it didn't lead them to the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. They still have a few chances to get it done, and they have the team to do it.