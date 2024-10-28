One Dallas Cowboys legend has seen enough of the 2024 team. Dez Bryant didn't hesitate to become vocal following the 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Bryant fired off a six-worded message featuring an expletive directed toward owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

“Fire everybody Jerry…quit f****** around,” Bryant posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The legendary wide receiver for the franchise is never shy about speaking his mind. The three-time Pro Bowler witnessed his team fall back to below .500 at 3-4.

His Cowboys even teetered toward enduring another lopsided primetime defeat at the hands of the 49ers. San Francisco outscored Dallas 21-0 in the third quarter to go up 27-10. That was before the Cowboys nearly completed the miracle comeback.

Cowboys awakened but final effort not enough

Dallas sparked a 14-3 run during the final quarter. And they discovered a wide-open CeeDee Lamb twice.

The All-Pro wide receiver, wearing the famed No. 88 Bryant and other iconic Dallas WRs wore, torched the 49ers on both fourth-quarter touchdowns. He scored on a short seven-yard strike that saw Lamb cut through the middle of the San Francisco defense before being discovered alone in the end zone.

Then, he cut inside and blew past two 49ers defenders on his way to the end zone. He sliced the S.F. lead to 30-24 off his 20-yard red zone touchdown.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw four straight incompletions on the final Dallas drive, ending any hope of a comeback. Lamb hauled in 13 catches for 146 yards and the two touchdowns. Prescott completed 25-of-38 throws for 243 yards. The QB, however, got picked off twice. The 49ers' Isaac Guerendo sealed the game with one final 14-yard run on third-and-two to seal the game.

Dallas has lost half of its games by a margin of six points or less. The Cowboys have also endured two different two-game losing streaks this season. They recently lost back-to-back against the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. The former contest ended in the most one-sided fashion at 44-19.

This newest loss, though, now has Dallas three games behind the tied NFC East division leaders Washington and Philadelphia. The Cowboys are additionally closer to the last place New York Giants in the standings.

The franchise has now seen a franchise legend become visibly frustrated. And Bryant joins Troy Aikman in calling out the Cowboys. Dallas now gets a first-place team to prepare for next in the NFC South leading Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 3.