Dak Prescott saw shades of Michael Vick in DaRon Bland as the Cowboys cornerback made his historic pick-6 against the Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland made history on Thanksgiving against the Washington Commanders as he broke the NFL record for the most pick-6s in a season. More than his record-breaking feat, though, Dak Prescott couldn't help but express his amazement on how the 24-year-old accomplished it.

Bland tallied his fifth pick-6 of the campaign midway through the fourth quarter after he intercepted Sam Howell's pass to Jahan Dotson. He then proceeded to streak down the sideline, though it wasn't easy as it appeared he was going to be taken down not once, but twice.

After dodging Howell, he faced a 2-vs-1 situation when Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr. appeared to have him cornered from the front and behind. However, Bland was able to stop them from chasing him instead with more evasive moves, even making the two clash on each other.

DARON BLAND WITH THE HISTORICAL PICK-6 😱pic.twitter.com/NlTRZ9eCId — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2023

While Dak Prescott was happy with DaRon Bland's feat, he admitted that his final move to ditch his pursuers was just equally impressive. In fact, he even compared Bland to Michael Vick for that epic act.

“Michael Vick-style, made them collide,” Prescott said of the move, via Yahoo Sports.

Prescott certainly couldn't have said it any better. Bland admitted he wanted to show his teammates his return skills, and at that moment, he definitely did just that.

The great thing about it is the season isn't even finished yet. With six more games to go, Bland has more opportunities to show what he can do. Hopefully, as Prescott said, we'll get to see more Vick-like runs from him.