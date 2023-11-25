Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys drew in a record-setting TV audience for their demolition of the Commanders.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys improved to an impressive record of 8-3 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a home win over their NFC East Divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders. Although the Commanders were able to keep the game relatively competitive over the course of the first half, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense exploded in half number two, leading Dallas to a blowout final margin of 45-10.

It seems that, although the game wasn't necessarily that enthralling from an objective entertainment standpoint, the Cowboys still drew the attention of the country in their demolition of their divisional rivals. In fact, the Thanksgiving Day game, which was televised on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, drew in a whopping 41.438 million viewers, per CBS Sports PR on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The staggering figure made the Cowboys vs Commanders game the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII and the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever.

Of course, for a team with the distinction of “America's Team,” it's not particularly surprising that a Cowboys game, particularly on the designated football holiday that is Thanksgiving Day, would draw in a big audience. However, there is a certain entertainment value about the Cowboys' explosive offense, led by Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, that makes their games fun to watch even for those unconcerned with the specter of whether or not the Cowboys will succeed or fail.

Up next for Dallas is a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30.