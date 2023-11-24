Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was ecstatic about his team's performance against the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys picked up their third straight win and improved their record to an impressive 8-3 with a resounding home win over the Washington Commanders. Prescott played very well throughout the Thanksgiving Day matchup, leading the Cowboys' potent offensive attack against a Commanders defense that was constantly left scrambling for answers on Thursday.

One person who was ecstatic about the victory was Cowboys' famed owner Jerry Jones, who was watching the contest, as has become his custom, from high above the field in his AT&T Stadium suite.

In fact, so good was Jones' experience watching his team's dominating performance on Thursday that he ranks it up there with the best days of his entire tenure.

“I don't know that I've had a day like this,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And I'll include them all, I'll put Super Bowls in there, I don't know if I've ever had a better day with the Cowboys than today.”

It's a bit unclear at this point as to why a regular season victory over a below-average team is comparable in Jerry Jones' eyes to a victory in the Super Bowl, but Cowboys fans certainly won't complain about the high praise. Dallas now sits firmly in playoff position in the NFC, although they still trail their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the race for the NFC East lead.

Up next for Dallas is a home game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30 in prime time.