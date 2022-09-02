The Dallas Cowboys may be the most popular team in America, but they’re also one of the favorite punching bags of sports fans. A big part of this is their lack of success in the postseason in the last few years. Just last season, for examples, Dallas lost in heartbreaking fashion after a questionable late-clock decision cost them the NFC Wild Card game.

The hate might amusing to their detractors, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is using that as motivation. Speaking to reporters, Prescott delivered a strong message to their detractors. Take a look at what he had to say. (via ProFootballTalk)

“Where we are right now, it’s all excitement. It is. It’s truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team (Cowboys), to be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have. And yeah, especially with everything being said about us — you know what I mean? — the lack of what we have. Keep writing. Keep talking. We’re ready to go play.”

The Cowboys are entering the 2022 season with a chip on their shoulder and some key losses to boot. The aforementioned 2021 Wild Card Game loss still sticks out as an embarrassing point for the team. In addition, they lost some important players on both ends of the ball: most notably, star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Still, the Cowboys should be in the running to conquer the NFC East for another season, at the very least. What happens after the regular-season, though, is the one that matters the most. Can they conquest their playoff demons and make it back to the promised land?