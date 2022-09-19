Dak Prescott gets status update for Week 3 vs. Giants, but there’s a catch

Dak Prescott watched the Dallas Cowboys surprising Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines after fracturing his thumb on his right hand in Week 1. Despite Cooper Rush’s heroics against Cincinnati, it’s clear that the Cowboys are anxiously awaiting Prescott’s return, and it looks like he could be on the field sooner rather than later.

Dak Prescott injury update

When discussing Prescott’s return from injury, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones ruled out Prescott’s return for Week 3, saying Rush will be starting his second straight game for Dallas. While that is disappointing and expected for the most part, Jones refused to rule out Prescott past Week 3, saying his rehab is going well and they are optimistic about him returning to the field sooner rather than later.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott "absolutely" won't play next Monday at Giants, EVP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan. Another start for Cooper Rush. But team hasn't ruled out Prescott returning as early as the following game, Oct. 2 vs. Commanders. "We're just optimistic about it." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022

This is a pretty shocking revelation from Jones. Prescott’s thumb injury was expected to hold him out for six-to-eight weeks, and while he always seemed likely to make it back closer to the shorter side of that timetable, this would be an outrageously fast return considering the extent of his injury. Whether or not Jones’ prognosis is accurate remains to be seen, however.

For now, Rush will remain under center for Dallas in their upcoming matchup against their NFC East rival, the New York Giants. If the Cowboys can beat the Bengals, they should have a chance to beat the Giants, regardless of whether or not Prescott is on the field. However, it looks like his return could happen sooner rather than later, and the Cowboys seemingly lost 2022 season could end up being revived after all.