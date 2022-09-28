Dak Prescott injury update in line with his comments after getting stitches out

The Dallas Cowboys have once again survived another week as Dak Prescott recovers from thumb surgery. Cooper Rush led the ‘Boys to a 23-16 road win over the New York Giants. Prescott’s return could be coming sooner than previously expected, though, according to the latest injury update.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that Dak Prescott had the stitches in his thumb removed and that he has “an outside shot” to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is not expected to practice today, having just gotten his stitches out of his surgically repaired thumb. This week appears too ambitious though he does have an outside shot for next week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Dak Prescott previously said that he was gunning to return against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the defending champs. That would be one game before his expected return in Week 6. Prescott being healthy again would be huge for the Cowboys, even though they seem to already have a great thing going with their backup.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Dak Prescott is still dealing with some swelling. Although he would love to return as soon as possible, being cautious is perhaps the best move here. Dallas has a winning record and is about to face a very beatable Washington Commanders team. Even though the Rams will be a challenge, especially because the game will be in Los Angeles, Dallas is not hopeless.

Rush has done really well for himself as the Cowboys starter, managing the team to two wins while taking care of the ball and completing passes at an efficient rate. Micah Parsons is the rare defensive player that can take over a whole game. Dak Prescott’s return is something Dallas could ease into since they can afford it.