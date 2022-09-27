Things looked bleak after Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys as their one-sided loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended with Dak Prescott being forced out for at least a few weeks. But somehow, they’ve gone 2-0 since thanks to backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The longtime Cowboys backup hasn’t had much on-field action throughout his first five seasons in Dallas. He played just five games total last season and five more spread across the first three seasons. Now that he’s being given the opportunity to start, he’s repaid the coaching staff’s trust in spades.

He’s now 2-0 in his starts this season, which pushes him to an unblemished 3-0 as a Cowboys starter. He’s just the second undrafted QB to notch the feat, matching former QB and longtime Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on that list.

Cooper Rush is now 3-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He's the second undrafted Cowboys QB to win each of his first 3 career starts, along with Jason Garrett. pic.twitter.com/3vHrza1qJV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 27, 2022

One thing they had in common was the fact that they didn’t get to three starts until they were already six years into their NFL careers, both serving mostly as a career backup. That’s exactly the job description for them, after all – filling in when the starter gets hurt.

Cowboys fans will have to hope the Cooper Rush magic holds up for at least a few more weeks as Dak Prescott isn’t slated to return until October 16th at the earliest for what looks to be a critical matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles currently sitting at 3-0 in the standings, one of just two remaining undefeated teams, how Dallas performs in the weeks leading up to that contest in Week 6 will be vital.