The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the earliest date that Cowboys fans can expect Dak Prescott to be back on the field is Week 6 for a road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Although that would be the best-case scenario and it may not be the date to expect Prescott back, it’s promising to see that he could return as early as next month.

From @NFLGameDay: Still, the earliest #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be out there is 4 weeks from surgery. That #Eagles game on Oct. 16 would be a solid spot. pic.twitter.com/BEl9HoTOHp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones originally speculated that Dak Prescott could return in Week 4. Jones’ optimism was a bit confusing after the original timetable for the two-time Pro Bowler was set at four-to-six weeks following the surgery, which occurred on Sept. 12. Now, Prescott has a firm and realistic goal to shoot for.

As Cooper Rush proves to be more than capable of holding the fort down, the Cowboys can allow Dak Prescott to take his time as he recovers from the injury he sustained in Week 1. He is already back on the practice field and throwing, though he is not yet working with footballs. Rush’s proficiency is certainly a massive help for Dallas as it looks to reclaim the NFC East title.

The Cowboys’ next game is a Monday night showdown with the New York Giants.