There hasn't been much to smile about for quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when it comes to on-field production during the 2024 season. The Cowboys head into their Week 8 meeting against the Atlanta Falcons with a 3-4 record, and that has left them in third place in the NFC East behind the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the lack of success with their record does not mean that Prescott can't find a few things to laugh about. When he was asked about his miniscule rushing total this season, the quarterback acknowledged that his total was shockingly low.

Prescott has rushed for 24 yards through the first seven games of the season on 10 carries. He is well behind Jets quarterback 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who has rushed for 43 yards this season. He also has trails 39-year-old Joe Flacco, who has gained 26 yards on 6 carries in four games this season.

The 31-year-old Prescott laughed at those comparisons, and he did not make any excuses. “It's bad, it's bad, it's bad,” Prescott said. “There are a lot of crazy stats, and that's one of them.”

The Cowboys quarterback was able to joke about the comparisons because he knows he is capable of putting impressive rushing numbers together if that would help the Cowboys win more games.

Prescott rushed for 242 yards last year and averaged 4.4 yards per carry while adding a pair of rushing touchdowns. The quarterback has rushed for 240 yards or more five times in his career.

That includes the 2017 season when he rushed for 357 yards with a 6.3 yards per carry average. Prescott rushed for 6 touchdowns that season.

Prescott and Cowboys offense has struggled to this point

The Cowboys have not come close to fulfilling expectations this season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. They rank 22nd in scoring this year with an average of 21.4 points per game, and they rank 15th in total offense, averaging 330.1 yards per effort.

The inconsistency that the Cowboys have shown is quite surprising, because the combination of Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the most explosive pass catching pairings in the league. Both players have demonstrated they are capable of helping the Cowboys light up the scoreboard, but that aspect of the offense is clearly struggling.

Prescott has completed 167 of 262 passes for 1,845 yards this season that includes 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. That comes a year after Prescott had a dominating season in which he completed 410 of 590 passes for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

If the Cowboys are going to turn things around this year, it is Prescott's passing figure that must improve — not necessarily his unimpressive rushing totals.