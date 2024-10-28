On Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys let a 10-6 halftime lead slip away, and dropped their fourth consecutive game to the San Francisco 49ers. With the loss, the Cowboys are now 3-4 on the season and are two games in the loss column behind NFC East foes Washington and Philadelphia.

From the outside looking it, it may seem like all hope is lost in Dallas, but Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb believes otherwise. Until this point, it had been a frustrating season for the 2023 All-Pro who was arguably the league's best wideout last season. But even in the 30-24 defeat, Lamb put up season high's across the board in receptions (13), yards (146) and touchdowns (2).

Sign of things to come? CeeDee Lamb says it is.

“We're about to get this thing right,” Lamb said after the game when asked if this performance from he and Dak Prescott was a step in the right direction, per 49ers WebZone. “We're about to get this thing right, for sure.”

Fans in Dallas better hope that CeeDee Lamb is a man of his word. And Mike McCarthy better hope so too. The Cowboys 2024 season, and McCarthy's job will likely depend on it.

Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn things around following 3-4 start?

After throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions last year, the 2023 MVP runner-up has taken a clear step backward in 2024. This year, through seven games, Dak Prescott has thrown for just ten touchdowns and already eight interceptions. His passer rating has dipped from 105.9 to 84.5 this season, and his completion percentage from 70 percent to 64 percent.

The biggest drop-off for Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys, have been in winning percentage. In each of the past three regular seasons, the Cowboys have finished with a 12-5 record. But before we even arrive at Halloween, the Cowboys have already lost four games. He threw what he called a pair of “bonehead” interceptions in the loss to the 49ers, and is once again facing intense media scrutiny. The highest-paid QB in the NFL is not playing like such this season. For good reason, Dak Prescott is frustrated.

“I mean, I'm personally frustrated. Frustrated with myself about my play,” Prescott said after the game. “I imagine the rest of the guys are frustrated about not getting a win. Two in a row, sitting at three and four. I can definitely tell you that nobody's shaking or giving up. Frustration is very high. But it's a long season. A lot of division games and a lot is still ahead of us.”

What lies ahead for the Cowboys is an absolutely brutal schedule that includes an upcoming four-game stretch against Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston and Washington. Beyond that, the Cowboys have to play the Eagles and Commanders again, as well as matchups with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay.

If the Cowboys somehow manage to make the postseason for the 4th straight year, it will be because Dak Prescott proved CeeDee Lamb right.