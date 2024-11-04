The Dallas Cowboys lost again on Sunday, this time to the Atlanta Falcons. During the game, Dallas received a bit of an injury scare. Star pass catcher CeeDee Lamb suffered an injury against the Falcons in Week 9. He returned to the game as the Falcons went on to win by the score of 27-21. After the game, an update on Lamb's status was provided.

Lamb is dealing with an right AC Joint issue in his shoulder, as reported by ESPN's Todd Archer. The Cowboys receiver will undergo an MRI to further understand what exactly he is dealing with, however. Dallas owner Jerry Jones mentioned to Archer that he hopes Lamb can continue playing given his ability to return to the field on Sunday.

Lamb had a fine game despite the injury against the Falcons. He had two carries for 15 yards in the loss. Through the air, he caught eight passes for 47 yards on 12 targets. He finished the game second in receiving behind tight end Jake Ferguson, who finished with seven catches for 71 yards on 10 targets.

CeeDee Lamb is instrumental piece of Cowboys offense

CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL over the last few seasons. The value he brings to the Cowboys has only increased this season. Dallas started the season 3-2, but have since lost each of their last three games. The season's low point came in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions when they allowed nearly 50 points while failing to score a touchdown.

Lamb is far and away the best offensive weapon at quarterback Dak Prescott's disposal. Dallas owns the worst rushing attack in the NFL through Week 9. As a result, the Cowboys have had to rely on their passing game to move the ball effectively. So far, Lamb has a comfortable lead among his team's receivers in receiving yards (615) and catches (45).

If Lamb misses Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys will certainly need someone to step up. Jalen Tolbert could slot in as the primary receiving option in Lamb's stead. Dallas could also elect to spread the ball around more as opposed to leaning one any one receiving option in particular.

The Cowboys have hope Lamb can return to the field for the Eagles game, however. In saying that, his health is the most important thing at this time. Fans will certainly want to keep an eye on this situation as it continues to unfold in the week ahead.