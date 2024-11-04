The Dallas Cowboys have put up one of the worst first halves in the NFC this year. They lost 27-21 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and lost Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb to injury. While the season is long, this year looks to be over for Jerry Jones' squad with 24 hours to go before the trade deadline. Cowboys have trade candidates in Zack Martin, Rico Dowdle, and Brandin Cooks.

The offense has been the problem for the Cowboys this year. While the defense has struggled through injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, the offense has not picked them up when given the opportunity. Sunday is the perfect example, as the defense allowed them to get out to a big lead. It was 7-3 Falcons after three brutal Cowboys drives. Atlanta ran away with it from there and Cooper Rush made the game slightly closer.

Trading members of that offense waives a clear white flag in a season where the head coach is on an expiring contract. Mike McCarthy needed playoff success to save his job but has not done enough to qualify for the postseason. If Jerry Jones is willing to go through another rebuild, they should trade these candidates.

Zack Martin ends Hall of Fame career elsewhere

The Dallas Cowboys have been built around offensive linemen for generations. The Dak Prescott era started with a spectacular season from Ezekiel Elliott behind a great offensive line. That group was built around right guard Zack Martin, who was named to his second All-Pro team that season. With unrestricted free agency looming, Jones should trade the Hall of Famer this week.

Before Week 9, the Vikings acquired Cam Robinson from the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth. Robinson plays a more premium position and is five years younger, so the return would be slightly less. Martin's name value makes him a solid trade value, which he has earned with seven All-Pros. The Cowboys should deal him for a late-round pick and clear themselves of the cap hit for the remainder of the season.

Jerry Jones needs to understand that the Cowboys are not in a window of competition this season. Martin may not re-sign with the Cowboys and may even retire at the end of the season. While he is an all-time Cowboy, his run with Dallas should end by Tuesday.

Rico Dowdle can change a contender's offense

Coming into the season, the Cowboys knew they had a running back problem. Jones claimed that Derrick Henry was too expensive and went with Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook behind Rico Dowdle. That three-headed monster has not worked and has put pressure on Dak Prescott to move the offense. That has not worked at all, leading to a 3-5 record.

The Cowboys are in a position to trade a running back to a contender in exchange for a mid-round pick. Dowdle is a solid young running back that Dallas can replace with another draft pick this year. He is an unrestricted free agent and could command a salary that is not worth paying a running back.

On the other side, the 49ers are battling through running back injuries. If Christian McCaffery cannot go and Jordan Mason is out long-term with his shoulder issue, they could be looking for a running back. They have a history of turning anyone into a 100-yard back, so a player with promise like Dowdle could be solid.

Cowboys must deal Brandin Cooks before Tuesday

This year has already been full of wide receiver trades. Davante Adams is on the Jets, Amari Cooper moved to the Bills, Dionte Johnson was dealt to the Ravens, and DeAndre Hopkins is now on the Chiefs. Brandin Cooks is a step below those players but could be valuable to a team needing a second or third option.

Again, this is not a trade that will bring the Cowboys a top-notch pick. No trade at the deadline will bring any team a pick in the first two rounds, most likely. That is okay for Dallas, who will be a cap-strapped team looking to drastically improve this offseason. Parting ways with Cooks now makes their offseason decisions easier and gives them more opportunity to improve through the draft.

The Steelers reportedly had a deal in place to get Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He broke his collarbone, ending his season and crushing the deal. Mike Tomlin knows that he needs a target behind George Pickens to make this offense a fully-fledged operation and Cooks could be that piece.