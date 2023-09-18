Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott kept the ball away from the New York Jets on Sunday. He isn't sure why that's such a point of conversation.

“To be candid, I really don’t care about the questions about (interceptions) at this point.” Prescott said to reporters after the Cowboys' 30-10 win over the Jets. For the quarterback, media inquiries on the topic focus on one season, and that makes little sense to him.

For reference, Prescott tied with the Houston Texans' Davis Mills to lead the NFL in interceptions thrown last season with 15. But in seasons prior, the Dallas signal caller displayed an ability to keep the ball away from the other team.

In fact, before topping the list last season, Prescott hadn't ranked in the top-10 of interceptions thrown by a quarterback since the 2017 season. Even in that season, he tied for seventh along with five other QBs.

“What about the year before that? Or the year before that?” Prescott emphasized. “It’s something I’ve left. The interceptions (15), I guess when you lead the league it will never go away.”

Prescott's return to form was especially impressive in light of the Jets defense's performance to open their season. Facing the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, safety Jordan Whitehead picked off Josh Allen three times in a shocking victory.

His clean sheet also can't be attributed to a run-heavy approach for the Cowboys on offense. Prescott threw the ball 38 times, completing 31 of those passes for 255 yards and two TDs. The New York Giants were also unable to pick off Prescott in Week 1's thrashing.

Clearly, coach Mike McCarthy trusts his QB, putting the ball in his hands over and over against one of the NFL's best defenses. The questions about them may keep on coming. But Prescott proved on Sunday that the interceptions will not flow like they did last season.