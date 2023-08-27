Seven seasons, four playoff berths and three divisional titles is a lot of history for someone to just forget. Ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' preseason meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Dak Prescott arrived wearing a special tribute to his longtime and now former teammate, Ezekiel Elliott.

He sported an Ohio State Elliott jersey, giving both Cowboys and Buckeyes fans a nice dose of nostalgia.

Prescott has been vocal about his relationship with the veteran running back. The two remain close and even worked out together well after Elliott had been released by Dallas. A reunion was speculated for a while, but with No. 15 recently signing with the New England Patriots, fans have truly entered a new era. So too, has the signal-caller.

He will no longer be handing the ball off to his “brother.” Both multi-time Pro Bowlers were drafted in 2016, with Elliott going near the top of the board and Prescott in the mid rounds. Their paths quickly converged and they were each instrumental to Dallas' return to relevance.

The 28-year-old running back was among the best at his position the first three years of his NFL career before steadily declining. He averaged a measly 3.8 yards per carry in 2022-23, despite scoring 12 touchdowns. Elliott was an absolute monster at Ohio State, winning a national championship and tallying 41 scores and over 4,000 scrimmage yards in his last two seasons.

Dak Prescott is well-aware of the college football legend he is representing Saturday evening. Their career paths are no longer in lockstep, but this brotherly bond still appears unbreakable.