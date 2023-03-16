Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have been Dallas Cowboys teammates for the past seven seasons. However, their partnership has been split up following Elliot’s release. Prescott gave his honest reaction to this release and what it’ll be like playing for the Cowboys without Elliot moving forward.

With Elliot’s expensive contract and the emergence of Tony Pollard, the Cowboys felt it was time to move on from the running back. For Prescott, things won’t be the same. The pair got drafted together and have spent their entire NFL careers together. Even though they won’t be teammates anymore, Prescott is still grateful for the time they had and is sad to see Elliot go, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“It’s tough. I’ve been playing the game with a brother to start this NFL career and have shared so many memories. We grew up as men with this organization,” Prescott said of Elliot. “I couldn’t imagine taking the field without him. I don’t know if it has completely hit me yet.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m hurt, I’m sure he is. But it’s more important for me to support him,” Prescott continued. “I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. Love that guy, proud of him. Number one supporter for him no matter what.”

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall pick on Ezekiel Elliot. With the No. 135 pick, Dallas took Dak Prescott. Since 2016, the Cowboys have gone 61-36 with Prescott as a starter. Dallas has made the postseason four times since their arrival.

Prescott and Elliot helped make the Cowboys who they are. After all their history, the quarterback is upset to see his running back go.