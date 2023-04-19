After seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, former fourth-overall selection Ezekiel Elliott was released by the team. Now, with the veteran running back still on the open market, longtime teammate Dak Prescott speaks about a potential reunion between the two sides.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Dak Prescott spoke about Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott made it clear that he is unsure why Elliott still remains unsigned, while also stating that he would like to see his return.

“Zeke. That one still doesn’t feel right, going into the facility, and starting the off-season program. He’s been my locker buddy for years, a guy that I would go to war with and do anything for in this world. It’s tough not going to work with him now but he’s somebody I support. He won’t be a free agent for long and I don’t understand why he still is.” stated Prescott.

Dak Prescott then went on to speak about Elliott potentially returning to the Cowboys. “I know myself, and I could tell you there’s a lot of people on not only the team but also within the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. We understand that this is a business, the markets change, and things go up and down. So it doesn’t always work out the way we see it. But hopefully, that could happen.”

Based on the comments made by Dak Prescott, it is clear that he would be open to the return of his longtime teammate. With the veteran running back still looking to sign with a team, a deal could benefit both sides.