The Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs have agreed on a five-year contract extension worth $97 million with a max value of $104 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Trevon Diggs was entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys, and now he will be under contract with the team through the 2028 season.

Diggs showed promise when he was a rookie in the 2020 season. He was one of the reasons for optimism on a team that disappointed in 2020 largely due to the injury to Dak Prescott. Diggs broke out in the 2021 season when Dak Prescott stayed healthy. Diggs tallied 11 interceptions in 2021, earning first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite the large amount of turnovers in 2021, Diggs received criticism for his overall coverage skills and propensity to take risks that would cause him to get burned. The bottom line is a player who generates that many turnovers is valuable. He leveled off to three interceptions in the 2022 season, but was still a key part of a Dallas defense that is new viewed as one of the best in the league, with the potential to be the best, all while Diggs proved that he could be a valuable contributor without forcing a ton of turnovers.

Considering that Diggs is a converted wide receiver, he has found massive success as a cornerback, and could keep improving. Regardless, the Cowboys lock down one of their good young defenders as they prepare for what should be big contract extensions for Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys are viewed as one of the most talented in the NFC, and they are retaining one of their young rising stars with this extension of Diggs.