After missing the team charter flight to Oxnard on Monday, Zack Martin is officially absent from Cowboys training camp as of Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

‘Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin, who has been unhappy about the team’s lack of interest in restructuring his contract, did not report for the start of training camp, per source.'

Martin's absence from mandatory training camp is presumably a response to the Cowboys' apparent unwillingness to restructure the All-Pro guard's contract. Although widely regarded as one of the top performers in the sport, Martin is not paid as much as some of the NFL's other superstars at his position. It appears that Martin will sit out at least the very beginning of camp in protest.

Martin's contract dispute and his absence from training camp were some of the first topics broached with Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones when the Jones fielded questions in Oxnard on Tuesday. The Athletic's Jon Machota tweeted about Jones' response to questions about Martin and his contract.

‘Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to say if he expects Zack Martin to be at training camp when practices start tomorrow. Jones said he would not comment on any player's contract situation.'

Practices in Oxnard begin for the Cowboys on Wednesday morning.

This most recent contract dispute comes after Dallas' front office spent the entire offseason spent negotiating a long-term deal with running back Tony Pollard. After failing to reach an agreement with Pollard, the Cowboys are now forced to consider Martin's contract complaint while mulling over the possible extension of Dak Prescott and free agency negations with CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Terence Steele, and Micah Parsons peaking over the horizon.