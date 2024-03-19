Recently, the Dallas Cowboys lost a huge part of their offensive line strength when it was announced that offensive tackle Tyron Smith would be departing the franchise in free agency to sign a new contract with the New York Jets. Smith was a stalwart for Dak Prescott as well as the Cowboys‘ running game over the last decade-plus, and now the team will look for ways to fill the void he leaves behind as free agency continues and the NFL Draft looms.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys displayed a classy move when they took to their official team account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to post a heartfelt tribute video for Smith for his time in a Dallas uniform, with the caption “Thank you, 77!”
Thank You, 7️⃣7️⃣!#DallasCowboys | 🎥: NFL pic.twitter.com/GWDV5H8mqx
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 19, 2024
The montage of clips included footage of Smith getting drafted by the Cowboys and other highlights from his impressive tenure with the franchise.
For his part, Smith himself also showed gratitude to the Cowboys organization with a post on Instagram.
“Cowboy Nation,” Smith wrote, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com, “Humbly, I don't even know where to begin. … Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It's been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but, Cowboy Nation, you have been here through it all.”
The Cowboys will now look ahead to the NFL Draft, which is slated to begin in late April.