Tyrone Smith's time in Dallas Cowboys uniform is finally over. The veteran offensive lineman is now taking his talents to the AFC East division after signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
Having played for over a decade with Dallas, Smith is understandably feeling a lot of emotions, as he makes a transition in his professional life.
Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys nation
It is more than just a job for Smith. His long stint with the Cowboys can't just be defined by statistics and contracts. He formed strong bonds with the players, coaching staff, and, of course, the fans, while he was in Arlington. That is also why it's befitting for him to pen a heartwarming farewell letter to Dallas that he also posted on his official Instagram account.
“Cowboy Nation, Humbly, I don't even know where to begin… Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It's been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but Cowboy Nation, you all have been there through it all.”
Smith also took time to reminisce about how he started his NFL career with the Cowboys, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft as that class' ninth pick overall.
“In 2011 as a young kid out of USC, I was blessed to be given the opportunity to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Since the day I was selected, it's been my sole priority to give this organization, my teammates and of course the fans everything I had to give. I loved being a Cowboy and establishing relationships over the years with people that will always be a part of my life.”
Smith is leaving the Cowboys as one of the franchise's best players — ever. During his Dallas tenure, Smith became a two-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Second Team All-Pro, and eight-time Pro Bowler. He also was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.
Now with the Jets, Smith and New York are hoping that he stays healthy, as he goes from protecting Dak Prescott to helping keep Aaron Rodgers safe in the pocket.