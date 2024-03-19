The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing playoff performance and fans have grown restless with owner Jerry Jones' team in free agency so far. The Cowboys lost out on the Derrick Henry sweepstakes and now offensive lineman Tyron Smith is sending an emotional goodbye to the team after signing with the Jets. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement after being released by the team.
Now, Cowboys dignitaries including Jones and Coach Mike McCarthy are reacting to the shocking news update.
Cowboys Owner Jones Reacts to Vander Esch News
Jones had a lengthy message in response to the news of his former LB making his exit from the NFL.
:Seldom do you come across a player like Leighton, who grew up playing eight-man football only to first play the 11-man game at the major collegiate level and excel,” Jones said to the Cowboys' official website. “His passion and love for the game was contagious and from the moment he arrived, he has been a difference maker.
“His grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed. Leighton also embodied the strong character and personal qualities that make him much more than an accomplished player.”
McCarthy Calls Himself ‘Fortunate' To Coach Vander Esch
The Cowboys' head coach seemed to mostly echo Jones' sentiments.
“Leighton is exactly the kind of player and person a coach feels very fortunate to have on their team,” McCarthy said. “His leadership, character, perseverance, dedication and will to win were all at the highest level, not to mention his ability to play the game.
“Leighton impacted our team beyond defense. He set a tone that served as an example for all of our players about how we want to play.”