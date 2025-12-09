WWE is currently situated in one of its busiest periods. They recently signed a broadcasting deal with ESPN, and John Cena's retirement date is nearing.

Now, the Stamford-based promotion has another thing to think about. Given its long and storied past, WWE maintains a remarkable video archive, considered one of the most comprehensive within the professional wrestling industry. Upon the deal being formalized between WWE and Peacock, the archives and videos, which were once available on the WWE Network, were migrated to Peacock.

However, now, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE's deal with Peacock for the promotion's video library is set to finish at the end of 2026. They asked WWE for a comment multiple times, though they did not receive a response.

Sources close to them claimed the content will probably be shared on YouTube and the Vault channels owned by WWE. It is expected that their presence on YouTube could lead to a favorable deal with Google.

According to the Fightful Select report, WWE might not release the library on its vault channels all at once and is satisfied with the “buzz” and financial success it brings. It has also been viewed as a method of cultivating fans.

WWE's revenue was generated by assigning individual rights fees to NXT, documentaries, and premium live events, which were formerly part of the WWE Network. The library was packaged with PLEs and Saturday Night’s Main Event in the Peacock deal, which is now set to expire soon.

What do people within WWE feel about the Peacock deal?

According to Fightful Select, several within WWE feel that the library was not the main draw, as many fans assumed. While it was a strong part of the Peacock agreement but on its own it was not seen as something that would bring in a high rights fee.

Whereas another source mentioned that WWE will be on the lookout for any other deal for their library, but will always be ready to release its library on YouTube if nothing else materializes.

Fans now need to wait and see what the future holds for the Stamford-based promotion's extensive history.