The Dallas Cowboys picked up a hard fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, despite all the injuries they are currently dealing with. While several players are set to be sidelined for their big Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions, it seemed like they were set to get star cornerback DaRon Bland back after he had his practice window opened earlier this week.

Bland suffered a stress fracture in his left foot back in late August that required surgery, and he's been working his way back to action ever since then. While he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, Bland ended up sitting out on Friday, and the team decided to play it safe by not activating him for their Week 6 contest, which rules him out for the game.

Via Todd Archer:

“Daron Bland’s debut will have to wait. He is not being added to the 53-man roster this week. With the bye next week, likely to be active for the San Francisco game. The Cowboys have elevated CB Amani Oruwariye and LB Darius Harris from the practice squad.”

Cowboys, DaRon Bland targeting Week 8 return

Bland made a star turn for the Cowboys in 2023, as he led the league with nine interceptions, five of which he returned for touchdowns, which is an NFL single-season record. Bland earned Pro Bowl and first-team All Pro honors as a result of his dominant campaign, and he looked set to form one of the most lethal cornerback duos in the league with Trevon Diggs this season.

Instead, this foot injury popped up, and Bland has been working his way back to action ever since then. With a bye week up next for the Cowboys in Week 7 after their Lions clash, it looks like the star cornerback is eyeing a Week 8 return. In the meantime, Caelen Carson (assuming he's ends up playing) will get the start alongside Diggs for Dallas against Detroit with Bland missing his sixth game of the season.