It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. The Lions are off a bye but won a big game against the Seahawks before that, and they have been one of the best teams in the NFL. The Cowboys are struggling with consistency this season but are coming off a last-second win against the Steelers

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. They are 3-1 and are coming off a bye after a huge win against the Seahawks. They have wins against the Rams, Cardinals, and Seahawks, with a loss against the Buccaneers. The Lions can match up with anyone in the NFL, and they can be very balanced on offense and aggressive on defense. This is a big matchup against the Cowboys after a big win for them last weekend.

The Cowboys have been inconsistent on their way to a 3-2 record. They have wins against the Browns, Giants, and Steelers but have losses against the Saints and the Ravens. The Cowboys got a massive win against the Steelers last weekend after scoring a last-second touchdown. The Lions are no joke, and the Cowboys can't just lay an egg like they have already this season. They need to show up against one of the best in the NFC.

Here are the Lions-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Cowboys Odds

Detroit Lions: -3 (-115)

Moneyline: -172

Dallas Cowboys: +3 (-105)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 52.5 (-105)

Under: 52.5 (-115)

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys

Time: 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Lions should be feeling good after their bye week. Their offense has been great, and they average 397 yards per game, which is third in the NFL. They also average 26 points per game, which is good for seventh in the NFL. Their balance on offense has been huge. Jahmyr Gibbs has 285 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries. Then, David Montgomery has 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns with 63 carries. Through the air, Jared Goff has 1,015 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 71% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been great, with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown being the top two with 289 and 252 receiving yards, respectively.

Conversely, the Lions' defense has been solid this season but needs to improve. They are allowing 349 total yards per game, and then they are allowing 20.5 points per game. They have struggled against the pass but are fourth in the NFL against the ground, allowing 90.8 rushing yards per game. This defense has playmakers like Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Reader up front, and rookie Terrion Arnold has been solid in the secondary. This defense has a tough matchup against Dak Prescott and all of the Cowboys' playmakers on offense.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys have been on a bumpy road to start the season, even at 3-2. They are averaging 353.6 yards per game and scoring 23.4 points on offense. The offense starts and ends with Dak Prescott. He has 1,424 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 65.4% completion percentage. The running game has been okay and is led by Rico Dowdle, who has 221 rushing yards and 54 carries. Five receivers have at least 100 yards, with CeeDee Lamb leading the way at 25 receptions, 378 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys have struggled on defense this season. They are third in yards allowed at 329.4 per game and are allowing 24.2 points per game. The Cowboys have struggled against the run but are solid against the pass. Micah Parsons should be back in this game as the leader on defense up front, while Malik Hooker and Trevon Diggs have been solid in the secondary. The Cowboys have the talent on defense but must put it together against a hard-nosed and physical running game like the Lions.

Final Lions-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

The Lions are the pick in this game. The Cowboys have struggled against the run, and the Lions, with Gibbs and Montgomery in the backfield, want to use the ground game to their advantage. The Cowboys had a big win last week, but the trust is with the Lions more, so expect them to win and cover.

Final Lions-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -3 (-115)