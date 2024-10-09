After a gritty win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys will be soon getting some help on defense. Cornerback DaRon Bland, who has been on injured reserve, could possibly return for their Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

“The Cowboys designated All-Pro star CB DaRon Bland to return from IR and there is a chance they could activate him this week against the Lions. They will determine that later in the week. Bland is coming back from a foot injury. Big for the Dallas D,” Shutltz tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned that Bland could have a limited role against the Lions if he's activated.

“I think DaRon Bland has a real chance … I don't know if he'll play the whole game but I think he's ready to start mixing it up,” Jones said. “Short of a real setback, DaRon should be ready to dress and help us on the defensive side of the ball and the secondary.”

After suffering a stress fracture in his foot, which required surgery in August, cornerback DaRon Bland has been seen on the practice field for the Cowboys in the past few weeks. Bland was projected to be out for six to eight weeks. With several injuries already on their defense, adding Bland back to the fold would be big for the Cowboys.

Cowboys looking to get back healthy on defense

Last season, DaRon Bland led the league in interceptions with nine and had an NFL record of five returned for a touchdown. Bland owns the Super Bowl-era record for most interceptions in his first two NFL seasons with 14, along with his teammate Trevon Diggs. The cornerback was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and helped fill the void of Diggs when he suffered an ACL tear.

With Bland on the cusp of returning, that can improve their secondary as they still try to adjust from injuries on the defensive line. Both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have injuries, and it's not certain when they will return. So far this season, the Cowboys' defense hasn't been the best, and one area where they've struggled is stopping the run.

The Lions have one of the best one-two punches in the NFL at running back with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and if the Cowboys are not on their A-game, they'll both dominate.